Dividend Stocks: HAL, Coal India, RVNL, Jindal Stainless, Others To Trade Ex-Date Soon — Last Day To Buy

Dividend Stocks: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. are some of the stocks which will attract attention from investors as today is the last day to buy these stock to qualify for dividend payment.

As Indian market follows the T+1 settlement system, so investors buying shares of any of these companies on Aug. 21 will not be eligible to receive dividend. Out of 12 companies which will pay dividend on Thursday, Honda India Power Products Ltd. and Styrenix Materia have announced interim dividend of Rs 100 per share and Rs 31 per share.