Dividend Stocks: HAL, Coal India, RVNL, Jindal Stainless, Others To Trade Ex-Date Soon — Last Day To Buy

Business NewsMarketsDividend Stocks: HAL, Coal India, RVNL, Jindal Stainless, Others To Trade Ex-Date Soon — Last Day To Buy
Dividend Stocks: Senco Gold Ltd., Bhanshali Engineering Polymers and Ecos Mobility And Hospitality are turning ex-date on Wednesday.

20 Aug 2025, 09:42 AM IST i
Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stocks: Today is the last day to buy the stocks in order to qualify for the dividend payment. (Photo source: Freepik)
Dividend Stocks: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. are some of the stocks which will attract attention from investors as today is the last day to buy these stock to qualify for dividend payment.

As Indian market follows the T+1 settlement system, so investors buying shares of any of these companies on Aug. 21 will not be eligible to receive dividend. Out of 12 companies which will pay dividend on Thursday, Honda India Power Products Ltd. and Styrenix Materia have announced interim dividend of Rs 100 per share and Rs 31 per share.

Here is the list of companies which are going to pay dividend on Thursday.

Four companies including Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals Ltd., Senco Gold Ltd., and Bhanshali Engineering Polymers Ltd. are going trade ex-date today.

