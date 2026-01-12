Dividend Alert: NLC India Announces Rs 3.6 Per Share Payout — Check Record Date, Other Details

Public sector firm NLC India Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company's board has approved the "declaration of Interim Dividend of 36% (i.e. Rs. 3.60/- per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2025-26", the filing stated.

The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders has been set as Jan. 16, 2026. The firm is yet to declare a payout date but has said that payment will be made to eligible shareholders as per the statutory timelines.

"It is further informed that the said interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders as per the statutory timelines."

To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

For instance, in NLC's case the record date is Jan. 16, 2026, then investors must purchase shares by Jan. 15, 2026, to be eligible. Since the stock market will remain shut on Jan. 15 on account of Mumbai civic polls, the ex-dividend date in this case moves to Jan. 14.

NLC also informed the exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Ltd., has received in principle approval for listing.