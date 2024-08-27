India Poised For Time-Wise Correction As Earnings Growth Slows, Says Dinshaw Irani

Indian markets are likely to see a time-wise correction going forward as the fundamentals are not in line with expectations with the valuations already high, according to Dinshaw Irani, chief executive officer of Helios Capital Management (India) Pvt.

India is playing a catch-up rally against Asia after it failed to track its peers in the recent rally, Irani told NDTV Profit. "Our feeling is that given the June and March quarter results, the fundamentals are not supporting the kind of rally we are seeing today." There will likely be a flat-lining at this point in the markets and probably a time correction going forward, he said.

India's economic and market growth warranted a rerating, which it received recently, Irani noted. But to manage that re-rating, markets need to show that kind of growth impetus, he said.

The last four quarters have slowed down with the index earnings growth for last June quarter at low single digits. "If banks are taken away it was a negative 7-8% and it's not healthy." To sustain the valuation, markets need to show growth which Irani doesn't think is going to happen. "And it's on the back that the consumption is not picking up."