Dilip Buildcon-STL Consortium Wins Rs 1,625-Crore BharatNet Phase III Project

Dilip Buildcon Ltd., along with its consortium partner STL Tech, has been selected as the lowest bidder for a major broadband connectivity project under BharatNet Phase III initiative of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., an exchange filing stated on Tuesday.

The project, valued at Rs 1,625.36 crore, will provide middle-mile and last-mile connectivity in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

Dilip Buildcon's stock reacted positively to the development, jumping over 4% in the final hour of trading.

The BharatNet project, funded by the Universal Service Obligation Fund, aims to enhance broadband infrastructure across rural and remote areas of India. As part of the project, Dilip Buildcon will be responsible for 70.23% of the execution, focusing on the design, development, operation, and maintenance of the connectivity network.