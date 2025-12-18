‘Dil Maange More’: Escorts Kubota Targets Profitable Growth Through Global Expansion

India’s farm machinery market is at a defining point, and Escorts Kubota Ltd. says that it is gearing up for a future defined by scale, technology, and global reach. In a candid conversation with NDTV Profit, Escorts Kubota's Chairman and Managing Director Nikhil Nanda and Kubota India MD Akira Kato outlined a roadmap that goes far beyond tractors — encompassing aggressive product launches, capacity expansion, and exports to over 100 countries.

With GST reforms fuelling demand and mechanisation still at just 47% compared to 90% in developed markets, the duo sees massive headroom for growth. Escorts Kubota is betting big on India as a global production hub — from setting up advanced plants to introducing 8–10 new products in the next three years.

"We have created our ammunition for the India we see today and for the India we see tomorrow," says Nanda, signalling his expectations for the company's profitable growth.