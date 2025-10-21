DIIs Start Samvat 2082 With Rs 607-Crore Net Selling; FPIs Stay Buyers

The foreign portfolio investors on Tuesday stayed net buyers of Indian shares for the fourth straight session. FPIs bought stocks worth approximately Rs 97 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after remaining buyers for over a month. They sold stake worth Rs 607 crore.

Notably, the overseas investors have turned positive towards Indian equities this month. They have bought stakes worth Rs 7,362 crore so far in October.

This comes after a net selling of Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July.

So far in 2025, FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore, according to NSDL.

Meanwhile, the Indian markets witnessed a highly volatile one-hour trading session on Tuesday to mark the start of Samvat 2082. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended flat after it pared most gains from the beginning of the special session.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.10% higher at 25,868.60, and the Sensex ended 0.07% higher at 84,426. ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., HCLTech Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were among the major laggards.