DIIs Pump In Over Rs 4 Lakh Crore In First 7 Months Of 2025, Highest Since 2007
In 2025 so far, Domestic Institutional Investors poured a record Rs 4.1 lakh crore into Indian equities, the highest-ever annual inflow on record since 2007
Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have pumped in over Rs 4 lakh crore into the Indian stock market so far in 2025, marking the highest inflows by DIIs in the cash market during the first seven months since 2007.
In 2025, strong and consistent buying by Domestic Institutional Investors reached over 80% of their total inflows for the entire year in 2024, offering crucial support to the markets amid persistent foreign outflows. In contrast, Foreign Institutional Investors have been steady net sellers, pulling out nearly Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the first seven months of the year, highlighting the growing role of domestic capital in cushioning the market against global selling pressure.
DII Inflows As A % Of Nifty Market Cap Highest Since 2007
Domestic Institutional Investor inflows in 2025 have touched 2.2% of the average Nifty market capitalisation—the highest level since 2007. This marks a sharp jump from 1.4% in 2024 and significantly higher than the 0.6% recorded in 2023. The surge highlights the increasing influence of domestic money in the market, with 2025 surpassing other strong years like 2022 (1.8%) and 2020 (1.0%). In several years of the past decade, this ratio remained below 1%, underscoring how exceptional the current year’s inflows are in a historical context.
Trend of DII flows vs FII flows
In 2025 so far, Domestic Institutional Investors poured a record Rs 4.1 lakh crore into Indian equities, the highest-ever annual inflow on record since 2007, surpassing the Rs 2.6 lakh crore in 2024 and Rs 83,870 crore in 2023. The strong domestic buying has come against the backdrop of heavy selling by Foreign Institutional Investors, pulling out Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2025 after net outflows of Rs 1.18 lakh crore in 2024.
The contrast is not new—FIIs have been net sellers in several recent years, including 2022 which recorded Rs 2.66 lakh crore outflow and 2020 with Rs 69,923 crore outflow, while DIIs have stepped in with sizeable inflows during most of these periods.
Stocks Which DIIs Bought and Sold
In 2025 so far, Domestic Institutional Investors have increased their holdings in 43 of the Nifty 50 companies, while reducing stakes in just seven Nifty stocks, signaling broad-based domestic confidence in Indian equities despite persistent FII selling.
The most notable increase has been in the Asian Paints, where DIIs added 7% stake, even though the stock has gained only 6% year-to-date and shows a marginal return potential of -1%, suggesting a conviction-led accumulation. Other major additions include Eternal, Dr Reddy’s, Axis Bank and Trent, reflecting DII willingness to buy into both defensive names and beaten-down growth stories.
On the sell side, the most significant reduction was seen in IndusInd Bank, where DIIs cut their stake by 9% amid a 16% YTD decline and -7% return potential, indicating reduced confidence in near-term performance. Marginal stake cuts were also seen in ICICI Bank Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, and Bharti Airtel.