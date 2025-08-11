DIIs Pump In Over Rs 4 Lakh Crore In First 7 Months Of 2025, Highest Since 2007

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have pumped in over Rs 4 lakh crore into the Indian stock market so far in 2025, marking the highest inflows by DIIs in the cash market during the first seven months since 2007.

In 2025, strong and consistent buying by Domestic Institutional Investors reached over 80% of their total inflows for the entire year in 2024, offering crucial support to the markets amid persistent foreign outflows. In contrast, Foreign Institutional Investors have been steady net sellers, pulling out nearly Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the first seven months of the year, highlighting the growing role of domestic capital in cushioning the market against global selling pressure.