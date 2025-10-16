Digital Gold Vs Gold ETF: How They Differ, What Gives Sharper Returns

A global gold frenzy is underway, fuelled by rate-cut bets, war fears, and central bank hoarding. The precious metal's price has, accordingly, shot up in India as well, trading at record highs in the spot market.

With global headwinds leaving scope for further upside, investors in India are looking to mop up the yellow metal — whether it's in the form of physical gold, digital gold, or gold ETFs.

For those opting for intangible gold, the question remains whether they should invest via the unregulated digital gold platforms, or subscribe to the exchange-traded funds.