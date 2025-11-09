Business NewsMarketsDidn't Build Lenskart To Reach Valuation, Built It To Reach People: Peyush Bansal
Didn't Build Lenskart To Reach Valuation, Built It To Reach People: Peyush Bansal

The Lenskart IPO closed with an overwhelming 28.27 times subscription.

09 Nov 2025, 09:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The CEO also discussed the Lenskart's intentions regarding its AI smart glasses 'B by Lenskart', saying that the company aims to "redefine what eyewear can mean". (Source: Official Lenskart X Account)
Lenskart Chief Executive Officer Peyush Bansal on Sunday shared his thoughts on the company's impact and future plans for the business a day ahead of its market debut.

In a LinkedIn post, Bansal said that the firm's main goal will be market penetration into as many areas in the country as possible. He called the listing day, 'Day-Zero' for the company.

"We didn't build Lenskart to reach a valuation. We built it to reach people - from the heart of Delhi to the smallest towns in the Northeast. To bring precision, design, and joy to something as everyday as eyewear," Bansal wrote in his post.

He also emphasised the company's aim to build trust with its customers via the IPO allotment.

"Every customer we serve is our IPO. Because an IPO, for us, is about building trust. The markets may ring the bell once, but our customers ring it every single day - when they trust us, when they smile, when they see clearly again," he said.

Bansal also spoke about the company's infrastructure and highlighted its AI driven approach with emphasis on innovation.

"Today, we're building the operating system of eyewear - an invisible network that links design, manufacturing, supply chain, and experience into one seamless loop," Bansal said.

The CEO also discussed the firm's intentions regarding its AI smart glasses 'B by Lenskart', saying that the company aims to "redefine what eyewear can mean".

Lenskart Solutions IPO Key Details

The Lenskart Solutions IPO closed with an overwhelming 28.27 times subscription. According to BSE data, the Rs 7,278.02-crore IPO received bids for 2,81,88,45,777 shares against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer.

