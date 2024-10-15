Diamond Power Share Price Hits Life High As Board To Meet To Consider Fundraising, Stock Split

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd.'s share price surged 5% to hit a lifetime high on Tuesday after the company said its board would meet on Oct. 18 to consider a proposal for a stock split and raise funds.

The company rescheduled the board meeting from its original Tuesday schedule, but it has not yet revealed the precise amount it hopes to raise.

The board will explore various methods for fundraising, which may include the issuance of equity shares, convertible or non-convertible securities, warrants, or debt instruments. These options could be executed through preferential issues, private placements, rights issues, or other combinations permitted under applicable laws. Any fundraising activities will be subject to shareholder approval.