Dhanuka Agritech Gains After Board Approves Rs 100-Crore Buyback

Shares of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. gained over 7% on Monday after its board approved a buyback of shares worth Rs 100 crore.

The board of the company approved the buyback of 5 lakh fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 through the tender offer route. It represents 1.10% of the paid-up equity share capital, the company said in the exchange filing on Tuesday.

The buyback offer will open on Aug. 22 and close on Aug. 28. Dhanuka Agritech will buy the shares back at Rs 2,000 apiece.

As of June 30, Dhanuka Agritech had 4.57 crore shares outstanding, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange's website.