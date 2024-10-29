Dhanteras 2024: How Much Should You Allocate To Gold In Portfolio? Here's What Experts Say

Gold has traditionally been considered a safe investment option. It offers broader stability to an investment portfolio, making it capable of handling market fluctuation, especially during times of instability. With Diwali 2024 festivities kicking in with Dhanteras today, there could be no better day to revisit your gold portfolio. So what size of the portfolio should one invest in gold?

According to Quantum AMC’s chief investment officer Chirag Mehta and Abans Holdings' chief executive officer Chintan Mehta, the sweet spot is between 15-20%.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Chintan Mehta said that in the current financial situation, one's portfolio allocation to gold should not be less than 15 to 20%, for somebody who has a bias towards equities for wealth creation.

“It depends on the financial arrangement one has made because gold has given a good return, which was not the case initially, and it is a hedge against other investments like equity and real estate,” he said.

Chintan recommended 20% as a minimum requirement.

“In difficult years, gold will outperform, and in normal years, with the current downward interest rates, the real interest rates for gold would be positive. So, 20% is my minimum recommendation,” the Quantum AMC CIO added.