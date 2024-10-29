Dhanteras 2024: How Much Should You Allocate To Gold In Portfolio? Here's What Experts Say
Abans Holdings' Chintan Mehta said that in the current financial situation, one's portfolio allocation to gold should not be less than 15 to 20%.
Gold has traditionally been considered a safe investment option. It offers broader stability to an investment portfolio, making it capable of handling market fluctuation, especially during times of instability. With Diwali 2024 festivities kicking in with Dhanteras today, there could be no better day to revisit your gold portfolio. So what size of the portfolio should one invest in gold?
According to Quantum AMC’s chief investment officer Chirag Mehta and Abans Holdings' chief executive officer Chintan Mehta, the sweet spot is between 15-20%.
Speaking to NDTV Profit, Chintan Mehta said that in the current financial situation, one's portfolio allocation to gold should not be less than 15 to 20%, for somebody who has a bias towards equities for wealth creation.
“It depends on the financial arrangement one has made because gold has given a good return, which was not the case initially, and it is a hedge against other investments like equity and real estate,” he said.
Chintan recommended 20% as a minimum requirement.
“In difficult years, gold will outperform, and in normal years, with the current downward interest rates, the real interest rates for gold would be positive. So, 20% is my minimum recommendation,” the Quantum AMC CIO added.
Abans Holdings' Chirag Mehta discussed his company’s recent studies on the impact of adding gold to portfolios regarding returns and risk reduction.
“When we added 15% allocation, it did not significantly impact overall portfolio returns. It just augmented them. The risk reduction keeps happening with every 5% addition. Therefore, 15% is the sweet spot, where you can add to your portfolio returns while still minimising risk,” he said.
Chirag Mehta added that beyond 15%, while the risk is reduced, investors start compromising on the return potential of their overall portfolio.
Chintan Mehta added that gold addition to one’s portfolio provides a sense of stability.
“If you see the returns over a period of time in the equity index, it’s around 13% per annum since inception, while gold would be somewhere around 8% to 10%. But the comfort and solidity it provides is tremendous,” he said.
Commenting on what type of gold to invest in, Chintan Mehta noted that while physical gold is the choice for consumption in India, gold ETFs can maximise your return.
“ETFs are wonderful products that can be leveraged, allowing someone playing in derivatives to pledge these units for margin. So, for those wanting to leverage returns, can maximise by using ETFs and fund-of-funds or multi-asset funds. For consumption, physical gold is ideal; otherwise, paper products are the best options,” he said.
The price of gold in India on Tuesday stood at Rs 73,750 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 80,450 for 10 grams of 24-carat variety of the precious metal.