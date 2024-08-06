Devyani International Shares See Profit Booking After Q1 Profit

Shares of Devyani International Ltd. fell nearly 4% on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the company reported a profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Citi maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price.

The leading quick service restaurant chain operator's revenue from operations rose 44.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,221.9 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to Rs 846.6 crore in the same period last year.

Devyani International reported net profit of Rs 22.43 crore marking a substantial turnaround from the loss of Rs 1.59 crore in Q1 FY24. The net profit also saw a significant QoQ growth, compared to a loss of Rs 48.95 crore in the previous quarter.

Citi raised the target price to Rs 215 per share from Rs 200 apiece, implying a nearly 19% upside from the previous closing price of the stock.