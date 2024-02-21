Devyani International: Nippon India MF Among Buyers After Yum Restaurants Exit For Rs 871 Crore

U.S.-based Yum Restaurants India Pvt. divested its entire 4.4% stake in quick service restaurant operator Devyani International Ltd. through open market transactions for Rs 871 crore on Wednesday.

The firm offloaded 5.3 crore shares at Rs 164.1 apiece, according to block deal data on the NSE. This is higher than the floor price of Rs 153.5 per share indicated in the term sheet.

Nippon India Mutual Fund mopped up 80 lakh shares, representing 0.66% equity, while Societe Generale bought 50.75 lakh shares (0.42%) and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 50 lakh shares (0.41%), among others.