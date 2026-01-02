Devyani International And Sapphire Foods Merger: Share Swap Ratio Explained For Retail Investors

To understand what a 177:100 share-swap ratio means, it is important to note how the Devyani-Sapphire merger will work.

The current entity—Sapphire Foods India Ltd.—will merge into Devyani International Ltd., which will become the surviving entity.

This combined entity will house the operations of both companies, effectively creating a single, unified franchisee platform for KFC and Pizza Hut in India.

If you currently hold fully paid Sapphire Foods shares, you will automatically receive shares of Devyani International Ltd. based on the approved ratio.

The existing Sapphire Foods shares will be extinguished, and the company will eventually be delisted from the stock exchanges.