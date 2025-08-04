Delhivery Shares Hit 52-Week High After Company Posts Strong Q1FY26 Results
Delhivery has gained nearly 50% in past three months and and over 36% in past one month.
Delhivery share price spiked 5.53% on Monday hitting a 52-week high after the company posted a 70% spike in its net profit in first quarter results of financial year 2026. The company's revenue came at Rs 2,294 crore, up 5.6% on an annual basis.
Brokerages including Macquarie and Morgan Stanley also gave bullish commentary following the robust earnings numbers. Macquarie believes the strong numbers came on the back of higher profitability for the Part Truckload and Supply Chain Services segments. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley believes the Q1 profit was driven by Express parcel volumes
Delhivery Q1 Results Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 5.6% to Rs 2,294 crore versus Rs 2,172.3 crore.
Net profit up 67% to Rs 91.05 crore versus Rs 54.36 crore.
Ebitda up 53% to Rs 148.82 crore versus Rs 97.06 crore.
Margin at 6.5% versus 4.5%.
The scrip rose as much as 5.53% to Rs 453 apiece. It pared gains to trade 4.59% higher at Rs 449.60 apiece, as of 10:11 a.m. This compares to a 0.24% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 10.71% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.
Out of 24 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 2.2%