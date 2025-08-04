Delhivery Shares Hit 52-Week High After Company Posts Strong Q1FY26 Results

Delhivery share price spiked 5.53% on Monday hitting a 52-week high after the company posted a 70% spike in its net profit in first quarter results of financial year 2026. The company's revenue came at Rs 2,294 crore, up 5.6% on an annual basis.

Brokerages including Macquarie and Morgan Stanley also gave bullish commentary following the robust earnings numbers. Macquarie believes the strong numbers came on the back of higher profitability for the Part Truckload and Supply Chain Services segments. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley believes the Q1 profit was driven by Express parcel volumes

The stock has gained nearly 50% in past three months and and over 36% in past one month.