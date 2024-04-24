Delhivery: Capital Group, Fidelity Among Buyers After Canadian Fund Pares Stake For Rs 908 Crore

US investment majors Capital Group and Fidelity Investments are among the major buyers of Delhivery Ltd. shares, after a major Canadian investor pared stake in the company through open market transactions on Wednesday.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board offloaded 2.04 crore shares—representing 2.78% equity—for Rs 908 crore, according to bulk deal data on the NSE. The overseas investor held a 5.96% shareholding in Delhivery as of March.

Capital Group, through two different funds, bought 1.59 crore shares (2.16%) for Rs 707.7 crore. Fidelity invested Rs 166.6 crore in Delhivery for 37.5 lakh shares (0.48%), while HSBC acquired 7.7 lakh shares (0.09%) for Rs 34 crore.

Last month, Chimetech Holding divested a 1% stake in the logistics and supply chain company for Rs 360 crore.

Shares of Delhivery closed flat at Rs 448.65 apiece on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.16% advance in the BSE Sensex.