Delhivery: Capital Group, Fidelity Among Buyers After Canadian Fund Pares Stake For Rs 908 Crore

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board offloaded 2.04 crore shares—representing 2.78% equity—for Rs 908 crore in Delhivery.

24 Apr 2024, 09:17 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Delhivery's trucking terminal at Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh (Photo: Company website)

US investment majors Capital Group and Fidelity Investments are among the major buyers of Delhivery Ltd. shares, after a major Canadian investor pared stake in the company through open market transactions on Wednesday.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board offloaded 2.04 crore shares—representing 2.78% equity—for Rs 908 crore, according to bulk deal data on the NSE. The overseas investor held a 5.96% shareholding in Delhivery as of March.

Capital Group, through two different funds, bought 1.59 crore shares (2.16%) for Rs 707.7 crore. Fidelity invested Rs 166.6 crore in Delhivery for 37.5 lakh shares (0.48%), while HSBC acquired 7.7 lakh shares (0.09%) for Rs 34 crore.

Last month, Chimetech Holding divested a 1% stake in the logistics and supply chain company for Rs 360 crore.

Shares of Delhivery closed flat at Rs 448.65 apiece on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.16% advance in the BSE Sensex.

