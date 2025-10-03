Defence Stocks Zoom On Bullish GS Note: Azad Engineering, PTC Industries Among Key Gainers

While PTC Industries was up over 9%, Solar Industries rose nearly 5%. BEL, HAL and Bharat Dynamics gained nearly 2% on Friday.

According to Goldman Sachs, out of the eight, PTC Industries Ltd. and Astra Microwave Products Ltd. are seen to have the most upside potential. PTC's return on equity is likely to improve to more than 30% by financial year 2028. Astra Microwave's RoE is likely to be aided by improving profit margins even as capex intensity may decline.

Bharat Dynamics is the only outlier in the new coverage list, getting a 'sell' rating. Analysts have cited steep valuations for this call with the share price target implying a downside potential of 11% over previous close.

Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.'s upside potential is seen to be in single digit as execution challenges offset attractive valuation.