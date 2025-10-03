Mapping New Defence Stocks: GS Bullish On PTC Industries, Astra Microwave & More — Check Target Price

Multinational investment firm Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on eight Indian defence stocks, placing bullish share price targets on all but one.

In the report, analysts Amit Dixit and Kumari Rishika, have said that their picks are beneficiaries of three key themes: increase in the estimated domestic defence market share potential by more than sixfold to Rs 10 lakh crore over the next 20 years, scope for indigenisation at the bottom of the technology pyramid like in components and processed materials where local players have been under-represented, and higher defence exports.

Out of the eight, PTC Industries Ltd. and Astra Microwave Products Ltd. are seen to have the most upside potential.

According to the Goldman Sachs' note, PTC's return on equity is likely to improve to more than 30% by financial year 2028. Astra Microwave's RoE is likely to be aided by improving profit margins even as capex intensity may decline.

Bharat Dynamics is the only outlier in the new coverage list getting a 'Sell' rating. Analysts have cited steep valuations for this call with the share price target implying a downside potential of 11% over previous close.