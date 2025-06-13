Deepak Shenoy Warns Of Economic Pain Amid Geopolitical Turmoil: ‘It’s Going To Get A Lot More Messy’

Capitalmind founder and CEO Deepak Shenoy on Friday sounded an alarm over the mounting economic risks from escalating geopolitical tensions, warning that the global economy could be headed for more turbulence.

"Geopolitical complexities have dramatically increased and will hurt the world economically. It's going to get a lot more messy, it seems," Shenoy posted on social media platform X, along with a screenshot of Brent crude prices surging over 11% to $77.48 a barrel.

His comments come amid a sharp spike in oil prices following reports that Israel had struck Iranian military targets. Fears of a wider regional conflict sent Brent crude briefly past the $78 mark — the highest level since Jan. 27.