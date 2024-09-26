Why Deepak Nitrite Remains Morgan Stanley's Sole Preferred Chemical Stock

Morgan Stanley has named Deepak Nitrite as its only preferred stock in the chemical sector. This comes as investors grapple with concerns over earnings recovery and pricing challenges in the market, the firm said in its note on Thursday.

Key challenges include sustainability of recent volume increases and the potential risks that may hinder a robust recovery. Companies like Aarti Industries have already retracted their fiscal guidance for 2025, citing a challenging environment, which has raised concerns about further earnings surprises across the sector.

"With multiple companies poised to monetise new projects over F2H25-26, investors debated risks to stated timelines if demand and pricing conditions continue to disappoint. While recovery expectations were measured across-the-board, some investors did cite the difficulty in timing the bottom of the current downturn", the firm's note said.