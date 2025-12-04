FPI's First Two-Day Outflow In December Exceeds November's Selloff

Foreign portfolio investors pulled out more money from the domestic equity markets in just two days of December compared to November. FPIs have taken out Rs 4,211 crore in December, while in the entire November they sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,765 crore.

The sell-off came as the NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex scaled fresh highs in November end and on the first day of December. The indices hit a new high after 14 months.