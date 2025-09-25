Deals, Drugs, And Disruption: Glenmark, Lupin, IPCA Labs And Others Lead India's Pharma Opportunity Boom

IPCA Laboratories Ltd. is stepping deeper into the biosimilar space, having reached a technology transfer and joint development agreement with BioSimilar Sciences (BSS) for a monoclonal antibody biosimilar targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases.

What are biosimilars, even? you ask. They are medicines that are highly similar to an already approved biological drug. They have no meaningful difference but are usually more affordable.

Think of a biosimilar as a replica of a famous hand-painted portrait. A skilled artist studies the portrait, uses the same colours and techniques and creates a version that looks and feels similar to the original art.

As part of the deal, Ipca will transfer the product's late-stage development, while manufacturing and supply will be handled by BSS.

This agreement is part of IPCA's plans to reshore supply to the United States, where the market for this category of biosimilar is estimated to be around $4 billion. However, the final product launch is expected in 2027.