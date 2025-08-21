Business NewsMarketsDealing Room Buzz: UPL, Kalyan Jewellers, Tata Steel, Godrej Properties, PI Industries, Olectra And More
Dealing Room Buzz: UPL, Kalyan Jewellers, Tata Steel, Godrej Properties, PI Industries, Olectra And More

NDTV Profit picked up cues from the dealing room chatter during trade

21 Aug 2025, 02:56 PM IST i
Heard On The Street provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.
Heard On The Street provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.(Photo source: Envato)
NDTV Profit India has been tracking the action in the top dealing rooms of India’s financial capital, and this edition of ‘Heard On The Street’ provides you with buzzing action on stocks like UPL, Kalyan Jewellers, Tata Steel, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, Glenmark Pharma, GAIL, Fino Payment Bank, PI Industries and Olectra.

'Heard On The Street' provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.

NDTV Profit picked up the following cues from the dealing room chatter during trade:

UPL

Multiple dealing rooms are recommending 'buy' calls to their clients. They are advising to buy the stock and hold till Q2 results on anticipation of strong turnaround.

Kalyan Jewellers, Tata Steel and Godrej Prop

Dealers indicate that the selling pressure is likely over in these counters.

Prestige Estates

Dealers indicate 'buy' flows on expectations of an announcement related to demerger of hotel business.

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy and Glenmark Pharma

Dealers indicate that a large prominent foreign institutional investor is a buyer in trade today.

GAIL

There are 'buy' flows on large high net-worth individuals' desk on two potential triggers: pipeline tariff hike and petrochemical turnaround.

Fino Payment Bank

Stock is buzzing in trade on anticipation of small finance bank license coming soon.

 PI Industries

There are 'buy' flows on HNI desk on expectations of positive news flow.

Olectra

There is a buzz of potential new order win from Maharashtra government.

Disclaimer:- The mentioned stocks capture NDTV Profit's dealing room channel checks during trading hours. The information provided is for informational purposes. However, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information. This content does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities.

