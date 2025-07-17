Dealing Room Buzz: Paytm, Cipla, M&M, Patanjali And Gland Pharma
Heard On The Street provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.
NDTV Profit picked up the following cues from the dealing room chatter during trade:
Paytm
There are buy flows at lower levels, as the street is quite bullish and expecting the company to report positive EBITDA in Q1FY26. Dealers believe that strong numbers could lead to upgrades and target price revisions.
Cipla
There are sell flows on the institutional desk, as both foreign and domestic institutions have been selling at a higher level. Dealers indicate that the Q1FY26 earnings could be weaker than expected.
M&M
There are buy flows on large high-net-worth individual desks in anticipation of some corporate action.
Patanjali
The stock has been gaining on the back of a couple of news flows on the street. Dealers indicate that there is a buzz of management change and a potential MSCI inclusion.
Gland Pharma
The stock has been buzzing of late, and we did indicate a few days back that large high-net-worth individuals have been accumulating the counter. The buzz on the street is that the current promoter—Fosun—might exit soon.
Disclaimer: The mentioned stocks capture NDTV Profit's dealing room channel checks during trading hours. The information provided is for informational purposes. However, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information. This content does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities.