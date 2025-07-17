Dealing Room Buzz: Paytm, Cipla, M&M, Patanjali And Gland Pharma

Paytm

There are buy flows at lower levels, as the street is quite bullish and expecting the company to report positive EBITDA in Q1FY26. Dealers believe that strong numbers could lead to upgrades and target price revisions.

Cipla

There are sell flows on the institutional desk, as both foreign and domestic institutions have been selling at a higher level. Dealers indicate that the Q1FY26 earnings could be weaker than expected.

M&M

There are buy flows on large high-net-worth individual desks in anticipation of some corporate action.

Patanjali

The stock has been gaining on the back of a couple of news flows on the street. Dealers indicate that there is a buzz of management change and a potential MSCI inclusion.

Gland Pharma

The stock has been buzzing of late, and we did indicate a few days back that large high-net-worth individuals have been accumulating the counter. The buzz on the street is that the current promoter—Fosun—might exit soon.