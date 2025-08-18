Dealing Room Buzz: Lodha, AB Capital, Innova Captab, ITD Cementation, Info Edge, Eternal, Swiggy
This edition of ‘Heard On The Street’ provides you with buzzing action on stocks like Lodha, AB Capital, Innova Captab, ITD Cementation, InfoEdge, Eternal and Swiggy.
NDTV Profit India has been tracking the action in the top dealing rooms of India’s financial capital, and this edition of ‘Heard On The Street’ provides you with buzzing action on stocks like Lodha, AB Capital, Innova Captab, ITD Cementation, InfoEdge, Eternal and Swiggy.
Heard On The Street provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.
NDTV Profit picked up the following cues from the dealing room chatter during trade:
Lodha and AB Capital
Dealers indicate that there are buy flows on the foreign institutional investor desk in trade today.
Innova Captab
There are sell flows on large high-net-worth individual desks in anticipation of a potential GST rate cut for pharma products. Dealers believe it will be negative for domestic-focused CDMOs who have added new capacities in Jammu. As earlier, the government had incentivised investments there by exempting GST. Innova has a facility in Jammu spread across 11 acres.
ITD Cementation
There is a buzz of a potential order win announcement soon.
Info Edge
A large prominent foreign institutional investor has been a seller here off-late. However, dealers indicate that selling will likely be over soon.
Eternal and Swiggy
Dealers indicate there are sell flows seen at higher levels on both the counters, as a recent channel check indicates that Zepto has taken back the lead in weekly average users.
Disclaimer: The mentioned stocks capture NDTV Profit's dealing room channel checks during trading hours. The information provided is for informational purposes. However, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information. This content does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities.