Dealer Desk Buzz: FIIs, HNIs Active In Paytm, Dabur, Anant Raj, Coforge

As the Sensex fell 400 points and the Nifty declined 0.4% at the time of publishing, NDTV Profit tracked stock-specific action across top dealing rooms in Mumbai. The latest edition of Heard on the Street captures investor flows and unverified chatter around select names seeing interest from high networth individuals, foreign institutional investors, and large family offices.

These cues are based on channel checks during market hours and reflect what well-informed investors are reportedly buying or selling.

Anant Raj

Dealers indicate that a large family office has been actively accumulating shares of Anant Raj in today’s session.

Vishal Mega Mart

Buy flows have been reported from HNI desks, with some positioning ahead of expected corporate developments.

Dabur

Dealers are seeing buying interest at lower levels on speculation of a possible positive corporate trigger.

Paytm

FIIs were reportedly active buyers, with chatter pointing to market share gains and potential positive announcements.

L&T Tech and Coforge

A pair trade has emerged on the HNI desk, where dealers indicate selling in L&T Tech and buying in Coforge.

Piramal Enterprises

The stock continued its recent uptrend amid buzz around potentially higher recoveries in Q1FY26.

Religare, UPL, Maruti Suzuki, BLS International, Infosys, and Wockhardt were also discussed in the dealer circuit, although details remained speculative.