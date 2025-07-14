Dealer Desk Buzz: FIIs, HNIs Active In Paytm, Dabur, Anant Raj, Coforge
Paytm saw foreign institutional investor interest, while Anant Raj drew accumulation from a large family office, according to dealer desk sources.
As the Sensex fell 400 points and the Nifty declined 0.4% at the time of publishing, NDTV Profit tracked stock-specific action across top dealing rooms in Mumbai. The latest edition of Heard on the Street captures investor flows and unverified chatter around select names seeing interest from high networth individuals, foreign institutional investors, and large family offices.
These cues are based on channel checks during market hours and reflect what well-informed investors are reportedly buying or selling.
Anant Raj
Dealers indicate that a large family office has been actively accumulating shares of Anant Raj in today’s session.
Vishal Mega Mart
Buy flows have been reported from HNI desks, with some positioning ahead of expected corporate developments.
Dabur
Dealers are seeing buying interest at lower levels on speculation of a possible positive corporate trigger.
Paytm
FIIs were reportedly active buyers, with chatter pointing to market share gains and potential positive announcements.
L&T Tech and Coforge
A pair trade has emerged on the HNI desk, where dealers indicate selling in L&T Tech and buying in Coforge.
Piramal Enterprises
The stock continued its recent uptrend amid buzz around potentially higher recoveries in Q1FY26.
Religare, UPL, Maruti Suzuki, BLS International, Infosys, and Wockhardt were also discussed in the dealer circuit, although details remained speculative.
Disclaimer: The mentioned stocks capture NDTV Profit's dealing room channel checks during trading hours. The information provided is for informational purposes. However, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information. This content does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities.