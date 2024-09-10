DEA Proposes Changes To Stock Exchange Brokers' Qualification Rule; Check Details

The Department of Economic Affairs has proposed changes to the rules governing stock exchange brokers. The new proposal states that a broker's investments will not be considered "business" unless they involve client funds, client securities, or create financial liability for the broker.

The current rule that this proposal aims to change says that brokers are prohibited from engaging in any business other than securities or commodity derivatives. The proposed changes primarily address how investments made by brokers are classified.

Brokers are allowed to act as brokers or agents in other sectors, provided they do not incur any personal financial liability. This restriction aimed to keep brokers focused on their core activities and prevent conflicts of interest that might arise from engaging in unrelated business ventures.