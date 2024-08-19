DCX Systems Locked In Upper Circuit After Bagging Rs 107 Crore Orders

Shares of DCX Systems Ltd. were locked in a 5% upper circuit on Monday after it received multiple orders totalling Rs 107.09 crore from both domestic and foreign investors.

The received orders are for supplying electronic kits, wire harnesses, and assemblies. DCX Systems said in an exchange filing on Friday that it expects to complete the project in 12 months.

The company refrained from disclosing the names of the customers who placed the orders in the exchange filing.

DCX Systems manufactures and supplies electronic subsystems, wire harnesses, and cables for the defense and aerospace sectors in India and overseas markets.

On Monday, the stock snapped a three-session slump and rose to a nearly one-week high.