DCX Systems Shares Jump After Rs 187-Crore Order Win
The order is for the supply of electronic kits.
Shares of DCX Systems Ltd. came out of their three-day fall and rose after the company received an international order for supply of electronic kits worth Rs 187.3 crore.
The company did not disclose the name of the entity from which the order was received and said it was an overseas customer. The time period to complete the order is within 12 months, an exchange filing said.
The stock had fallen 4.75% in its three-day fall till Aug. 27.
On Wednesday, the scrip rose as much as 4.42%, the highest level since Aug. 26. It pared gains to trade 3.8% higher at Rs 341 apiece, as of 11:58 a.m., compared to a 0.32% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock was trading 0.4% lower year-to-date and 1.9% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume on the NSE so far in the day stood at 0.69 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 44.52.
Three analysts tracking the stock maintain a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus price target implied an upside of 45.4%.