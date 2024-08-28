DCX Systems Shares Jump After Rs 187-Crore Order Win

Shares of DCX Systems Ltd. came out of their three-day fall and rose after the company received an international order for supply of electronic kits worth Rs 187.3 crore.

The company did not disclose the name of the entity from which the order was received and said it was an overseas customer. The time period to complete the order is within 12 months, an exchange filing said.

The stock had fallen 4.75% in its three-day fall till Aug. 27.