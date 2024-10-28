Danish Power IPO: GMP Hints 65% Gain A Day Ahead Of Listing

Shares of Danish Power Ltd., a transformer manufacturer, are set to list on the NSE SME platform on Oct. 29. Ahead of the much-awaited listing, the grey market premium on the IPO stood at Rs 246 as of 11:31 a.m. on Oct. 28, indicating a strong premium. As per InvestorGain, the Danish Power Ltd. stock is likely to list at Rs 626, marking a 64.74% premium over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 380.

However, the GMP on the Danish Power IPO has dropped from its earlier level of Rs 300, recorded at the closure of the subscription window.

Investors must note that GMP is not a true indicator of how a stock may perform and only represents a speculative trend.

The Danish Power IPO was open for subscription between Oct. 22 and Oct. 24.

The issue received a strong response from investors, witnessing an overall subscription rate of 126.55 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers bid for 104.79 times the shares reserved for them, while non-institutional investors booked their allocation 275.92 times. Retail investors applied for 79.88 times the shares reserved for the category.

Share allotment in Danish Power IPO was finalised on Oct. 25.