Upcoming Stock Splits — Indo Thai Securities, Algoquant Fintech, Bemco Hydraulics

India's stock market will witness a quiet week from July 7 to July 11 on the stock split front, marking a pause in an otherwise active year for corporate actions. The previous week, however, was notable for recording the first-ever stock split by Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., a significant milestone for the defense sector.

This year, India has seen a robust total of 65 stock splits, with prominent companies like Shriram Finance Ltd., Info Edge India Ltd., Senco Gold Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Coforge Ltd. among those that have undergone share subdivisions to increase liquidity and broaden their shareholder base.

Shriram Finance had announced a stock split with a ratio of 1:5, following a board meeting held on Oct. 25, 2024. The decision involves subdividing one fully paid equity share of Rs 10 face value into five fully paid equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Bajaj Finance underwent a 1:2 stock split in June, while Info Edge and Senco Gold also saw shares split in a ratio of 1:5 and 1:2, respectively, in May and January.

Looking ahead, several companies have announced upcoming stock splits:

Indo Thai Securities has set its record date for a stock split on July 18, 2025.

Algoquant Fintech will execute a 2:1 share split, doubling the number of shares held by investors.

Bemco Hydraulics has approved a significant stock split/sub-division at a ratio of 1:10, substantially increasing the share count while reducing the face value per share.

GTV Engineering has also approved a stock split, although specific details on the ratio or record date are yet to be disclosed.

Stock splits are a strategic corporate action aimed at enhancing market liquidity by making shares more affordable to a wider investor base without changing the overall market capitalisation.