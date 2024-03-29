Dalal Street Minnows Steal The Show In FY24, Give Hefty Returns To Investors

The broader market put up an impressive performance in the 2023-24 fiscal. The BSE midcap gauge reached its record peak of 40,282.49 on Feb. 8 after slipping to its 52-week low of 23,881.79 on Mar. 31, 2023.

The BSE small-cap index jumped to its all-time high of 46,821.39 on Feb. 7 after hitting its 52-week low of 26,692.09 on Mar. 31 last year. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its all-time high of 74,245.17 on Mar. 7 this year.