Dalal Street Investors Become Richer By Rs 6 Lakh Crore As Markets Rally

"Firm global cues lifted the domestic market sentiment, as the broad-based rally pushed the benchmark Sensex above the psychological 72,000-mark towards the closing stage led by RIL which scaled a fresh record high. After last week's major sell-off triggered by FII selling, further short-covering coupled with recovery in global indices aided renewed optimism in the markets today," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.