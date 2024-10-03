Dabur India Share Price Slumps As Brokerages Bearish Due To Inventory Correction

Dabur India Ltd.'s share price fell over 7% on Thursday, as most brokerages see the company facing significant challenges in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year. Analysts expect a decline in the company’s consolidated revenue to mid-single-digit percentage year-on-year, largely influenced by proactive inventory correction strategy. The unfavourable weather conditions are an additional headwind.

Jefferies noted that the unfavourable weather, including heavy rains and flooding, has affected consumer demand, particularly in the beverages segment. The brokerage expects a decline in operating profits for Dabur, although peers may not experience the same downturn.

Nuvama also highlighted a projected 5% decline in consolidated revenue, attributing it to inventory correction in general trade and subdued urban demand. They emphasise the challenges faced by the beverages portfolio, which suffered from the adverse weather conditions.

Citi echoed these sentiments, stating that their estimates reflect a decline due to weak out-of-home consumption and inventory adjustments. They suggest that Dabur's performance fell short of their expectations, projecting a 5% revenue decline against their earlier estimate of a 6% increase.

Following the recent events, Emkay Global has reduced Dabur's rating from 'buy' to 'add' and has set the target price at Rs 650, implying an upside of 12%, according to Bloomberg.