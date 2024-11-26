Cyient To Tata Tech: JPMorgan's Key Picks In Engineering, R&D Space As Growth Set To Widen

India's engineering, research and development services space is set to see its growth premium widen, led by the recovery in the automobile sector after the valuation and the growth premium slipped early this year, according to JPMorgan.

However, the global brokerage warned that the "premium won't go back to the levels seen earlier, due to persistent telecom weakness," in a note on Nov. 25.

Under this widening scenario, JPMorgan said that it continues to like its "growth heroes", which include KPIT Technologies Ltd. and Persistent Systems Ltd. The brokerage sees recovery play in L&T Technology Services Ltd. and Cyient Ltd.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. and Tata Technologies Ltd. are among the last picks in the space for the global brokerage.

ER&D companies offer services to enterprises on activities that involve the process of designing and developing a device, equipment, assembly, platform, or application.

The key catalyst for KPIT Technologies could be the announcement of one large deal out of the four in the pipeline, it said. For L&T Tech and Cyient it could be a strong third quarter and retaining the fiscal's growth guidance and margin targets, JPMorgan said.

ER&D companies have underperformed information technology peers by 23% this year, due to a shrinking growth premium, the note said. This has been led by continued weakness in telecom and slowdown in autos driving delays in deal ramps and closures, it said.