Cyient Shares Tumble After Q1 Profit Fall Prompts Nuvama Target Price Cut

Shares of Cyient Ltd. tumbled 9% on Friday after its profit declined 15% in the quarter ended June 2024, prompting Nuvama to cut the target price on the stock. The brokerage reduced its target price on the stock to Rs 1,840 apiece from earlier Rs 2,120 apiece, implying a potential downside of 3% from the previous close. The brokerage has retained its 'hold' call.

The IT services provider reported a net profit of Rs 148 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 197 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its exchange filing. Revenue fell 9.9% to Rs 1,676 crore during the same period.

The company reported disappointing earnings along with weak order inflow, Nuvama said in a note on July 25. The company now requires over a 3% compounded quarterly growth rate to achieve fiscal 2025 flat year-on-year revenue guidance, according to the note.