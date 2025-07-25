Cyient Share Price Rises 5% Despite Weak Q1 Show, Emkay Cuts Target; Should You Buy?

Cyient Ltd. share price rose nearly 5% in Friday's session despite a sequential decline in its net profit during April–June. Its consolidated net profit fell 10% on the quarter to Rs 154 crore from Rs 171 crore.

Cyient's revenue fell 10.3% sequentially to Rs 1,712 crore from Rs 1,910 crore. Its EBITDA fell 31% on the quarter to Rs 163 crore from Rs 235 crore. Its profit margin fell 280 basis points to 9.5% in the first quarter.

Following the weak performance, Emkay Global Research cut earnings-per-share estimates by 5–9%. The brokerage maintained a 'Reduced' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 1,230 apiece, which implied 0.93% upside from Thursday's close.