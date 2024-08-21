Cyient Shares Hit Four-Month High After It Sells 14.5% Stake In Subsidiary

Shares of Cyient Ltd. surged to hit a four-month high after it sold 14.5% stake in its arm, Cyient DLM Ltd., through block deal on the BSE.

The company approved the sale of up to 1.15 crore equity shares of its subsidiary, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

A large trade of the 1.15 crore equity shares happened on BSE on Wednesday at Rs 765.5 per share, a discount of 2.92% from its previous closing price, according to Cogencis.

The company will utilise proceeds of this transactions towards its capital requirements, including but not limited to key investments in its recently announced semiconductor business to support growth, various organic and inorganic investments and retirement of debts.