Cyient DLM Jumps 12% To Five-Month High After Boeing Order Win

Shares of Cyient DLM Ltd. jumped over 12% to their highest in five months on Monday after it won an order to manufacture battery diode modules for Boeing Co.'s wide-body aircraft.

Cyient DLM will manufacture battery diode modules for Boeing's 787 Dreamliner fleet, the company said in an exchange filing. This is the first such order from Boeing where Cyient DLM will be involved in the manufacturing of power electronics, design, and certification support of commercial aeroplanes.