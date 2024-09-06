Current Pause In Market Akin To Pit Stop, Says Motilal Oswal CEO

India for far too long in the recent 12 months, 18 months, for far too long, has been ignored in terms of foreign flows, despite the weightage moving up. Now that we are on the cusp of a central bank easing cycle, plus such a high weightage, do you think that draws in global flows, or do valuations become a hindrance and even passive flows will be hard to come? How does this unravel because to a normal mind, the normal mind would think that if the weightage is up, then at least the passive flows will be forced to come with the rate cuts?

Prateek Agrawal: If we look at FPI activity month by month in various countries, one shall find that while in India, FPIs have sometimes come, sometimes gone. But versus other countries, we have got more consistent inflows.

Now, FPIs have a basket, I mean, if you think of emerging market funds as of now, are a very difficult sale, I don't think the pool of money in emerging market funds is really expanding at a fast clip, so it is you know, reallocation of monies that is happening. So, in Feb. to April-May kind of a period, the Chinese market moved up 30% and money moved there, and we saw outflows after the Chinese market consolidated, moved down a bit. Things were again, normalised for us.

So, it is one thought. So, if you look at consistency of flows over the last one year, over the last two years versus most emerging markets, India has received more consistent flows on a monthly basis. If our weightage moves up, so yes, you know, when interest rates get cut, and people find emerging market is taking more competitive versus investing in their own markets, flows will come in and with that, monies will get allocated globally, and if our weight is higher, we should expect to see more money coming there.

Now, other markets are not performing well. It's not new. If you look at from 2000 till now, the only market which has proved in some manner competitive to the US returns to India. Other emerging markets, frankly, have disappointed big time. So, we thought today is whether we look at emerging market pack, and we look at India as a part of it, or increasingly going forward, we are ultimately now fifth-largest market by market cap, bigger by number of securities listed and sooner than later, over next one to two years, we would probably be the third largest market.

Can India become an asset class in its own right? You know, out of the emerging market basket? Ultimately, Emerging market baskets got created because every emerging market then was small and, you know, they needed a bigger pool of market cap, bigger pool of securities to entice global investors. Now we have become large enough in our own right. I think the thing to watch for is, can we become an asset class by ourselves?