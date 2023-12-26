NDTV ProfitMarketsCurrent IPO Valuations May Leave Retail Investors With A 'Bad Taste', Dinshaw Irani
ADVERTISEMENT

Current IPO Valuations May Leave Retail Investors With A 'Bad Taste', Dinshaw Irani

Valuations appear to be highly stretched and even a small disappointment could lead to a significant correction, says Irani.

26 Dec 2023, 02:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dinshaw Irani, chief executive officer at Helios Capital. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Dinshaw Irani, chief executive officer at Helios Capital. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Current valuations in initial public offerings appear to be highly stretched and even a small disappointment in the performance could lead to a significant correction in these stocks, according to Dinshaw Irani.

"The retail investor may just go away having a bad taste in his mouth, which is not good for the market," Irani, chief executive officer of Helios Capital India, told NDTV Profit.

The BSE IPO index has surged nearly 48% to a two-year high of 12,756.60, outperforming near 18% gains in the Nifty 50. The year has seen the second highest number of maiden offers as benchmark indices scaled new records.

ALSO READ

Small And Mid Caps Valuations Will Turn Attractive If... White Oak's Prashant Khemka Explains

Opinion
Small And Mid Caps Valuations Will Turn Attractive If... White Oak's Prashant Khemka Explains
Read More

Market Outlook

Irani, however, is optimistic about Indian equities, citing that the state election results aligned the market's expectations. The correction in U.S. yields and the Fed's signal to pivot are the other other positives for 2024, he said.

While the broader markets outpaced the benchmarks in 2023, Irani expects large caps to outperform mid and small-caps. "Our portfolio is leaning towards the large-cap."

Nifty Smallcap and Midcap 100 have surged 53% and 44%, more than twice the pace of Nifty 50, in 2023.

ALSO READ

Pain For Small Caps Likely As Large Caps Rebound, Says Marcellus' Saurabh Mukherjea

Opinion
Pain For Small Caps Likely As Large Caps Rebound, Says Marcellus' Saurabh Mukherjea
Read More

Defence Bets

Beyond the indigenisation discussed by the government, India will soon be transformed into a sourcing base for defence, according to Irani.

The focus should be on companies without capacity constraints, he said. "We have identified specific PSU (public sector undertaking) companies and certain private sector companies mainly into this."

ALSO READ

The Sectoral Winners And Losers Of The Second Best Year Of FPI Inflows — In Charts

Opinion
The Sectoral Winners And Losers Of The Second Best Year Of FPI Inflows — In Charts
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT