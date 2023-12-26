Current IPO Valuations May Leave Retail Investors With A 'Bad Taste', Dinshaw Irani

Current valuations in initial public offerings appear to be highly stretched and even a small disappointment in the performance could lead to a significant correction in these stocks, according to Dinshaw Irani.

"The retail investor may just go away having a bad taste in his mouth, which is not good for the market," Irani, chief executive officer of Helios Capital India, told NDTV Profit.

The BSE IPO index has surged nearly 48% to a two-year high of 12,756.60, outperforming near 18% gains in the Nifty 50. The year has seen the second highest number of maiden offers as benchmark indices scaled new records.