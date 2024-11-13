Rupee Opens Flat As RBI Intervention Caps Decline

The Indian rupee opened flat at 84.39 against the US dollar on Wednesday, holding near its all-time low of 84.4162.

This comes as the Reserve Bank of India continues its efforts to stabilise the currency, according to both Amit Pabari, Managing Director of CR Forex Advisors and Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at the same level. Brent crude prices were up by 0.40% at $72.18 per barrel, while the dollar spot index remained firm at 105.94, marking a 6.5-month high.

The dollar’s strength is bolstered by a shift in US policy expectations following the recent Republican electoral win, said Bhansali. “The dollar is reaping benefits from the election results as investors price in inflationary pressures from potential lower taxes and higher trade tariffs,” he said.

He also added that the RBI is actively supporting the rupee around the 84.40 level, though further weakening toward 84.50 remains possible. Foreign portfolio investors continued to offload Indian shares, selling approximately Rs 3,000 crore on Tuesday, which Bhansali expects, may persist through the day.