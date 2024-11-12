Rupee Steady Against Dollar As Global Markets Wobble

The Indian rupee opened flat at 84.39 against the US dollar on Tuesday, nearly unchanged from Monday’s close of 84.388, as per Bloomberg data.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, noted rupee's range-bound performance, setting a daily forecast of 84.30 to 84.50.

"Exporters should wait with a stop loss at 84.25, as the rupee remains on a weakening trajectory, while importers should consider buying on dips," Bhansali said.

Global cues showed limited impact on Asia, as US markets hit record highs on Monday, driven by "the Trump trade," though momentum from election week waned in holiday-thinned trading.

Bhansali noted that weak signals from China's recent stimulus measures could continue to weigh on regional currencies, including the rupee. OPEC+ also faces challenges in raising oil production, as China’s cooling demand tempers any potential boost to crude prices.