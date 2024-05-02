Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar On A Cautious Fed

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady for the sixth straight time. The local currency opened two paise stronger against the greenback at Rs 83.42. It had closed at Rs 83.44 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

The Federal Open Market Committee unanimously decided to hold its key interest rate at 5.25–5.5% in May, citing expanding economic activity and easing but elevated inflation, according to a statement on Wednesday night.