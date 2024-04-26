Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar Ahead Of US Inflation Data

"It is anticipated that the rupee may gradually strengthen towards 83.20 to 83.00 in the short term, while medium-term expectations are that the rupee will rise to 82.50 levels," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said.

"US GDP slowed faster than expected, but PCE inflation measures warn of still-high prices. The easing of tensions in the Middle East has improved the demand for risky assets," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.

"Markets’ attention now shifts to the upcoming US Core PCE and Japan's policy. For USDINR, 83.20 acts as a support, while 83.40 a resistance," Sodhani said.