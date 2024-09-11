Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Ahead Of US CPI Data

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Wednesday as the markets wait for US inflation data to be released on Wednesday. Crude oil fell below $70 per barrel for the first time in two years on Tuesday, which supported the greenback.

The rupee opened at Rs 83.97 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at Rs 83.98 on Tuesday.

The rupee appears to be holding steady within a well-defined range, as the RBI continues to manage both appreciation and depreciation, said Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors. "The central bank has been actively absorbing inflows, as reflected in its soaring foreign reserves, which have reached a record high of $684 billion—up by $60 billion year-to-date. This highlights the RBI's resilient management of the rupee," he said.

In the short term, notable inflows are expected. The State Bank of India is set to raise $0.90 billion through the issuance of tier-2 bonds next week, while Indian Bank plans to raise $0.60 billion via infra bonds, Pabari said. "Consequently, in short term we expect the rupee to trade within a range of approximately 83.80 to 84.05 against the dollar."

The US dollar index was 0.24% lower at 101.41 at 9:23 a.m. IST. Brent Crude was trading 0.51% higher at $69.54 per barrel, as rapidly growing worries about global demand and intense sell-off drove crude prices below $70 a barrel for the first time in over two years.

The CPI could establish a pivotal baseline for the market's outlook on the scale of the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, with currency movements hanging in the balance, said Pabari. "If inflation data aligns with expectations, we could witness softness in the dollar index, potentially driving it below the 101 mark, which would provide support for emerging market currencies."