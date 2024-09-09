Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid Continuous RBI Intervention

The Indian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar on Monday amid expectations of continued RBI intervention. However, movements in the domestic equity market may push the rupee beyond the psychological level of Rs 84.

The rupee depreciated by one paisa to open at Rs 83.96 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at Rs 83.95 on Friday.

Even when the dollar index has been depreciated by over 5% in the past six months and oil prices have dropped nearly 20% in two months, the rupee appears set to trade within its established range, said Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors. "This stability is largely due to the RBI's active intervention, which has kept the rupee in a tight range."