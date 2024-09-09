Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid Continuous RBI Intervention
Rupee depreciated by one paisa to open at Rs 83.96 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at Rs 83.95 on Friday.
The Indian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar on Monday amid expectations of continued RBI intervention. However, movements in the domestic equity market may push the rupee beyond the psychological level of Rs 84.
Even when the dollar index has been depreciated by over 5% in the past six months and oil prices have dropped nearly 20% in two months, the rupee appears set to trade within its established range, said Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors. "This stability is largely due to the RBI's active intervention, which has kept the rupee in a tight range."
Market participants' focus will now be on key data releases this week in the US, including inflation and PPI figures, which will further clarify the Fed's path forward, Pabari said. "If global equities come under pressure, the pair may break Rs 84.00 and head towards Rs 84.10-84.20. A trend reversal is likely only if the rupee breaks Rs 83.80."
The US dollar index was 0.12% higher at 101.28 at 9:04 a.m. IST. Brent Crude was trading 1.31% higher at $71.99 per barrel as oil rose from its lowest close since 2021.
Latest labour economic data from the US has raised uncertainty over the likelihood of an aggressive Fed rate cut in September, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "For the rupee, Rs 83.85 acts as a support while Rs 84.00 figure an immediate resistance followed by Rs 84.15."