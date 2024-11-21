Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar As RBI Continues Intervention

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Thursday as Reserve Bank of India continued intervention.

The local currency opened little changed at Rs 84.41, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 84.41 on Tuesday.

The Indian markets on Tuesday saw a sharp reversal, surrendering over 1% intraday gains by the close, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated, said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.

Meanwhile, the USDINR pair held steady around the 84.40 mark, reflecting relative stability, he said.