Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar Amid Middle East Tensions

The Indian rupee recorded its lowest-ever level against the US dollar on Tuesday amid the heightened tensions in the Middle East and the greenback's strength weighing on the sentiment.

The local currency weakened 8 paise to trade at an all-time low of Rs 83.535 after opening at Rs 83.51 against the dollar. It breached its previous intra-day low of Rs 83.50 seen on Nov. 10, 2023.

It had recorded its lowest-ever close at Rs 83.45 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.