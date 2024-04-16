Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar Amid Middle East Tensions
The local currency weakened 8 paise to trade at an all-time low of Rs 83.535 against the dollar.
The Indian rupee recorded its lowest-ever level against the US dollar on Tuesday amid the heightened tensions in the Middle East and the greenback's strength weighing on the sentiment.
The local currency weakened 8 paise to trade at an all-time low of Rs 83.535 after opening at Rs 83.51 against the dollar. It breached its previous intra-day low of Rs 83.50 seen on Nov. 10, 2023.
It had recorded its lowest-ever close at Rs 83.45 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.
"Indian rupee, which closed at its lowest yesterday at 83.45, is expected to fall further to 83.54 today as FPIs continue to buy dollars and sell stocks on risk aversion due to Middle East tensions and US yields heading higher. Need to watch what RBI does to counter the rupee depreciation," Anil Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors said.
"March US Retail Sales exceeded forecasts, bolstering bond yields and the USD. Investors' concern that Middle East conflict might escalate provides additional support to the safe-haven USD. For USDINR, 83.40 acts as a support while 83.70 a resistance," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
With global uncertainties stabilising, fundamental economic factors are expected to have a greater impact on the currency, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.